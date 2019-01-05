Gunshots narrowly missed an infant during a drive-by shooting in West Augustine Tuesday morning, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

SJSO's spokesperson, Chuck Mulligan, these shots were fired into a home off of Scheidel Way sometime after midnight.

Deputies found several bullet holes and shell casings on the exterior of the home. Several rounds also struck the couch inside and missed an infant who was inside the home at the time.

At this time, no other information is known about the shooting, only that it is being considered a drive-by shooting.

"This incident could have resulted in the senseless traumatic injury or death of an infant child," Mulligan said in a press release. "If you know something or saw something, Say Something!"

If you know any information about the shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477. You could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.