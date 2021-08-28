Orange Park Mall closed, carnival shut down due to shots fired

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the Orange Park Mall Saturday night after gunshots were fired in a parking lot near the mall, law enforcement confirmed to First Coast News.
The carnival at the mall has been shut down and the mall is closing for the night.
In a Facebook post, the Clay County Sheriff's Office wrote "If you have a child at the carnival, please come get them immediately."
There are no confirmed injuries at this time.
Law enforcement is scheduled to hold a media briefing at 10:30 p.m.
