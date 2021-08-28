Orange Park Mall closed, carnival shut down due to shots fired

Law enforcement is scheduled to hold a media briefing at 10:30 p.m.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the Orange Park Mall Saturday night after gunshots were fired in a parking lot near the mall, law enforcement confirmed to First Coast News.

The carnival at the mall has been shut down and the mall is closing for the night.

In a Facebook post, the Clay County Sheriff's Office wrote "If you have a child at the carnival, please come get them immediately."

There are no confirmed injuries at this time.

#BREAKING We’re getting set up to hear from police about the big police presence by Orange Park Mall @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/jf1bwyTH7o — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) August 29, 2021

