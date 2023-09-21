Gunman robs Clay County Waffle House

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a masked gunman who robbed a Middleburg restaurant on Sept. 15. The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page Thursday that the restaurant at 1537 Blanding Blvd. was robbed at 3:35 a.m. The assailant, who appeared to be wearing a red mask on his face and all-black clothing, exited the restaurant and headed northbound following the robbery.
The Facebook post did not state if customers were in the restaurant when it was robbed, if the gunman got away with any money, or why the sheriff's office posted the crime nearly a week after it occurred.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective J. Smith at (904) 264-6512 or reach out by email at Jwsmith@claysheriff.com. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477)