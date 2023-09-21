Gunman robs Clay County Waffle House

A person armed with a gun robbed Waffle House, 1537 Blanding Blvd. at around 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 15.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a masked gunman who robbed a Middleburg restaurant on Sept. 15. The sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page Thursday that the restaurant at 1537 Blanding Blvd. was robbed at 3:35 a.m. The assailant, who appeared to be wearing a red mask on his face and all-black clothing, exited the restaurant and headed northbound following the robbery.

The Facebook post did not state if customers were in the restaurant when it was robbed, if the gunman got away with any money, or why the sheriff's office posted the crime nearly a week after it occurred.