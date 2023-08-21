Gunfire heard on 911 call, Putnam County deputies find man shot

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say a woman confessed to shooting him, but she was not arrested.

PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Department found a man shot dead after a 911 operator heard gunfire during a call early Monday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a residence on East Oak Hill Drive in Palatka following the call. They found 34-year-old Tyrone Colay in the backyard. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that a 53-year-old woman* on the scene confessed to the shooting. However, she was not arrested.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance, police said.

This shooting is under investigation.