Gunfire heard on 911 call, Putnam County deputies find man shot

PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Department found a man shot dead after a 911 operator heard gunfire during a call early Monday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a residence on East Oak Hill Drive in Palatka following the call. They found 34-year-old Tyrone Colay in the backyard. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say that a 53-year-old woman* on the scene confessed to the shooting. However, she was not arrested.
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic disturbance, police said.
This shooting is under investigation.
*While police have publicly named the woman mentioned in this story, we are not naming her at this time because she has not been charged with a crime.