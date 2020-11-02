JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in custody after a handgun was found inside a book bag at Bethune Middle School in Folkston, Ga., according to Charlton County Schools.

The gun was found Friday, Feb. 7 and is being investigated by the school system and law enforcement, the school district said. The district said there is no information indicating there were threats or intent to use the weapon at school. All students were safe and the school resumed normal operations.

