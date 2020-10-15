Guilty plea in death of transgender woman leads to 35-year sentence for Jacksonville man

Celine Walker's death was the first of three transgender homicides in Jacksonville in 2018.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 22-year-old man who killed a transgender woman in 2018 in a Southside motel pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and received a 35-year prison sentence, according to Duval County court records.

Sean Bernard Phoenix of Acorn Park Court was arrested in late August 2019 on a warrant for murder in the shooting death of Celine Walker, the first of three transgender homicide victims in 2018, police said. Another charge of tampering with evidence was dropped, court records show.

During his video sentencing, Phoenix apologized to Walker's family for "all the pain" he had caused them.

Police said Walker, 36, was shot multiple times on Feb. 4, 2018, in a room at the Extended Stay America motel on Skinner Lake Drive. The shooting occurred during an argument, police saying the two had a previous relationship when the arrest was announced.

Several shell casings were recovered from the motel room during the investigation as well as DNA evidence on her body, police said. Phoenix also admitted to selling the murder weapon to someone after Walker was killed in an effort to dispose of the evidence.