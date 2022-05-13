'Cure Violence' group says its mission is not to investigate crimes, but to help mediate when there are issues in communities.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community advocates are calling for an end to gun violence across the city of Jacksonville after a shooting of a 17-year-old boy near Andrew Jackson High School.

Jacqueline Collier, Director of Cure Violence says their group has a message for the shooters.

“We want shooters to know we’re done with it and you’re messing up our community, you’re messing up the lives of our future and we want you to stop it,” she said.

Friday, people with Cure Violence and several other organizations marched around Andrew Jackson High School.

They chanted “stop the violence,” and “peace Outeast.”

“It’s definitely a problem but let’s not be helpless about it let’s try to reach out and educate people because the more people know there are resources, the more we can stop the violence,” said Bill Haley, Family Foundations.

Police say the 17-year-old was in stable but serious condition at the time of the shooting.

We’re working to learn updates about his condition.

In the meantime, the message is clear from community advocates who say the violence is out of hand and needs to stop.

“We are not about the murders, we are not about the shootings especially at schools in the houses of grandmothers where children are, we are not for that,” said Collier.