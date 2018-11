Several streets were blocked after a Goodwill employee found a grenade in a box of donated items in Westside Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The grenade was found at the Goodwill on 490 S Edgewood Ave. The Bomb Squad was called and the area was immediately evacuated, shutting down several streets.

The grenade was taken in by authorities to be rendered safe at a later time.

No injuries were reported, JSO said.

© 2018 WTLV