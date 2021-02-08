x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

3 dead, 1 hurt in rural South Carolina shooting

Deputies named 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell a person of interest and released two photos of him.

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Investigators say three people have been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina. 

Deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.

Greenwood County deputies said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home just off U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles south of Greenwood. 

RELATED: 'No mother should have to bury her child': Sheriff calls for end to gun violence

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told the Index-Journal of Greenwood that three people were killed and one hurt. He did not give a motive or the shooting. 

Deputies named 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell a person of interest and released two photos of him.

News Release - For Immediate Release Shooting Investigation Greenwood, SC (Release Time – August 2nd, 2021, 4:00...

Posted by Greenwood County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 2, 2021

If you know where Powell may be located, deputies ask you to call 911 or 864-942-8632, email tips@greenwoodsc.gov or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

RELATED: Four shootings in Richland County over the weekend injure 13 people