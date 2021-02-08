3 dead, 1 hurt in rural South Carolina shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Investigators say three people have been killed in a shooting in rural South Carolina.
Deputies released the name and picture of a man they want to interview.
Greenwood County deputies said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a home just off U.S. Highway 25 about 8 miles south of Greenwood.
Sheriff’s Office Maj. Cody Bishop told the Index-Journal of Greenwood that three people were killed and one hurt. He did not give a motive or the shooting.
Deputies named 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell a person of interest and released two photos of him.
If you know where Powell may be located, deputies ask you to call 911 or 864-942-8632, email tips@greenwoodsc.gov or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:
- Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
- Use the P3 Tips mobile app.
- LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.