Man charged in Greenville, SC murder arrested in Jacksonville

Tristan Ramey is charged with the murder of a man found dead in the street in Greenville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man charged in a Greenville, South Carolina murder has been arrested in Jacksonville and now awaits extradition, an arrest report shows.

Tristan Wesley Ramey, 24, was arrested Wednesday. A warrant was out for his arrest in the Greenville murder.

He is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

The Greenville News reported that Ramey was one of three charged in the murder of Joshua Matthew Garrett, 31. Garrett's body was found in the street in the Poe Mill community in Greenville.

Seth Tyler Norris, 18, was also charged with murder and possession of a weapon, and Sunny Michele Sorgee, 41, was charged with accessory, according to warrants.