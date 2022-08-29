Jacksonville business owners say someone stole trailer, merchandise worth $10,000

The owners of The Greenhouse Bar said the trailer is their mobile plant shop. They said it was taken from their home Saturday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Blood, sweat and tears went into building Jennifer Ness and Lauren Henry's business, The Greenhouse Bar.

"It was our vision from the ground up," Ness said. "We outfitted it like our retail space it’s our passion."

Ness and Henry, who own The Greenhouse Bar, said someone stole their trailer from outside their home Saturday while they were at dinner.

"You go through a whole gamut of emotions, but definitely one is disbelief and shock you know and I was personally kind of numb. I couldn’t believe it and then you go into spiral like how do you recover from this," Ness said.

Ness and Henry said their trailer got their business through COVID and is their mobile plant shop. They take it to markets and sell plants, T-shirts and other merchandise.

They're in the process of opening up a permanent location that will also have beer, wine and food, so the trailer was packed full while they were moving merchandise to the new space.

Neighbors provided surveillance videos that appear to show the trailer attached to the back of an SUV driving through the area around 6:30 Saturday night.