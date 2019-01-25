GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A 21-year-old Green Cove Springs man faces up to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexual battery.

Authorities say Robert Abraham Hindi met the victim at a party back in March 2016. The next morning, the victim discovered photos and videos on his cellphone of Hindi performing sexual acts on the victim while he was unconscious.

Hindi soon fled the country but was apprehended about 18 months later at Houston airport, according to the State Attorney's Office. He was then extradited to Jacksonville where authorities say he confessed to the crime.

Hindi's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for the week of March 4, 2019.