Green Cove Springs home invasion suspect will remain in jail on no bond

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla.

The man accused of holding a Green Cove Springs couple hostage for days will remain in jail without bond, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Aubrey Lumpkin, age 46, was in Clay County court Wednesday morning for his first appearance and bond hearing. He's charged with home invasion with a deadly weapon and adult false imprisonment after investigators say he confessed to tying up two people in a home, then calling the sheriff's office to say he had something to confess.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a news conference Tuesday that detectives arrived at the home, located in the 1500 block of CR 315, Monday night. When they arrived, they found two people tied up, appearing to have been held captive for a couple of days.

The crime began as a robbery home invasion, Cook said. Neighbors tell First Coast News Lumpkin knows the victims and used to live on the property.

The victims were "very traumatized," detectives said. It is unclear what, if any, injuries they had, but they were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Lumpkin was also charged with sale and delivery of narcotics and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.