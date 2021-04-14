Green Cove Springs man charged with having sex with 14-year-old he met online

During their investigation, detectives learned Santiago would stay up late and sneak into the victim's bedroom, according to Green Cove Springs police.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old, following a months-long investigation.

In the summer of 2020, someone notified police that 21-year-old Alexander Santiago was having sex with the victim, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Santiago and the victim met on social media, police said. During their investigation, detectives learned Santiago would stay up late and sneak into the victim's bedroom. Once inside, he would force the victim to have sex with him, according to police.