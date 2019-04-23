*Warning: Graphic images.

A K-9 officer is recovering after getting stuck with over 200 porcupine quills while chasing down a wanted suspect, according to the Coos County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 6:04 on Saturday, a Coos County Sheriffs Officer spotted a well known wanted subject with several felony warrants in the Barview area of southern Oregon Coast.

The subject was identified as a 29-year-old Devin Wilson, who subsequently ran away from the deputy on foot.

K-9 Oden was called to the scene to try to apprehend the suspect when Oden encountered a porcupine in his path. Oden was struck with over 200 quills from the porcupine inside his mouth and near his left eye.

Officer Oden was rushed to a veterinary clinic where he was sedated and treated for over two hours.

The suspect is still at large.

