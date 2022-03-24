Grand jury indicts Jacksonville rapper, brother for first degree murder

Hakeem Robinson, or 'Ksoo' and his father Abdul Robinson Sr. are in Duval County jail. Ksoo is accused of killing two men in separate gang-related shootings.

Hakeem Robinson, also known by the rap name Ksoo, has been indicted for first degree murder in the deaths of Adrian Gainer and Charles McCormick.

Robinson is accused of killing both men in separate gang-related shootings. Police say he killed Gainer, aka Bibby, in February 2019 and Charles, aka Lil Buck, in January 2020.

His father, Abdul Robinson Jr., has been charged as an accessory to the murders after the fact.

Robinson has been in Duval County jail since September of 2020. He was initially charged with murder in a January shooting. Police allege he shot McCormick to death at the Dames Pointe Plaza on Merrill Road.

After he was arrested, a record company came forward to offer help bonding Robinson out of jail.

While he was still in jail, the rapper was hit with another murder charge for a February killing. Police say Robinson shot and killed Gainer Hilltop Village Apartments on West 45th Street.

On Friday, just four days before the indictment, CEO of Cinematic Music Group Jonny Shipes told a Duval County judge he wanted to post bond for Robinson.