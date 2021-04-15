Grand jury indicts contractor charged in Clay County woman's death

Susan Mauldin's body was found in a southern Georgia landfill where waste from Clay County is sent.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County grand jury has indicted Corey Binderim for premeditated first-degree murder.

Binderim is accused in the death of Susan Mauldin, a Fleming Island woman who was reported missing in late 2019.

Binderim was a Clay County contractor and Mauldin had hired him for a bathroom remodel.

Her body was found in early 2020 in a southern Georgia landfill where waste from Clay County is sent. Detectives say Binderim was the last person to see her.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, investigators found bloodstains in the living room and in the kitchen of Mauldin’s home. Her neighbors said it was a sign of a struggle.