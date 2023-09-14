Shanna Gardner-Fernandez will be extradited to Jacksonville as case waits 'in limbo'

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez had two children with Bridegan, who was murdered in Jacksonville Beach in February 2022. She is one of 3 people charged in the murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Gov. DeSantis has signed an extradition warrant requesting that Shanna Gardner-Fernandez return to Duval County, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office, 4th Judicial Circuit sent Thursday.

Gardner-Fernandez is the ex-wife of Jared Bridegan, who was murdered in Jacksonville Beach in 2022. He was returning home to St. Augustine after dropping off their two shared children when he was gunned down in the street.

Gardner-Fernandez is charged with first-degree murder, along with her second husband and one other man -- all accused of taking part in a so-called calculated plot to kill Bridegan. She moved to Benton County, Washington after the crime.

When she appeared in a Benton County courtroom Thursday, the judge ordered her to return on Oct. 5, allowing time for the warrant to arrive.

Gardner-Fernandez was indicted and arrested on August 17. At that time, prosecutors said it may take 90 days or more for her to be extradited to Jacksonville.