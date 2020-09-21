Glynn County school bus driver arrested on charges of child molestation, sexual battery

The driver was arrested following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old student on his bus, said a spokesperson.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A bus driver with Glynn County Schools was arrested Monday on charges of child molestation and sexual battery, according to a spokesperson for the school district.

Joseph Jordan, 65, was arrested following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old student on his bus at the Glynn County Stadium on the evening of Friday, Sept. 18, the spokesperson said.

Jordan was put on leave once the allegations surfaced and has since been fired, according to the spokesperson.