Glynn County police warn residents of jury duty scam

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is warning residents of a new jury duty scam.

Police are urging people not to send money if they are contacted by someone asking for a payment to avoid serving on a jury or alleging they have a warrant.

Officers say if you are asked to send $400 by Green Dot to make a summons or warrant “go away," you are being scammed.

Residents should not send money to anyone who calls claiming to be a government official saying you have a warrant, a summons, or any other judgment. Police say this is a "lie."

Additionally, residents should not provide any personal information or acknowledge the request.

Police say individuals should ask what agency or organization they are from, hang up the call and then if you are still unsure, call that agency on numbers published on their official website.