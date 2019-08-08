A Glynn County pastor and school bus driver was arrested after allegations surfaced that he engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Police said that Daniel T. Hines, 38, turned himself in to the Brunswick Police Department after warrants for his arrest were placed on charges of aggravated child molestation and sodomy.

On June 28, a complaint was filed in reference to sexual misconduct by the pastor of the City of Refuge Church. As police investigated the incident, they determined that Hines engaged in sexual misconduct with a juvenile under the age of 16.

After Hines turned himself in on Tuesday, he was transported to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.

Hines has also served as a bus driver with the Glynn County School District. He was placed on administrative leave Monday. Prior to his hiring less than two years ago, he underwent a background check and nothing showed up, according to a school district spokeswoman.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carla Futch, with the Brunswick Police Department at 912-279-2641 office or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.