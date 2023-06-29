Glynn County police partnering with other agencies to share intel after recent spike in crime

The three area law enforcement agencies are working together to prevent and solve crime in Brunswick after several recent deadly shootings.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department’s new chief, Scott Ebner, says his department is partnering with the sheriff’s office and Brunswick Police Department to prevent and solve crimes in Brunswick.

Several deadly shootings, including one that killed 16-year-old football player My’Kal Ellis, have put the Brunswick community on edge.

As the county’s former Public Safety Director, Chief Ebner is familiar with how the county operates.

He says the three local law enforcement agencies are working to coordinate what he calls saturated patrols in high crime areas. They’re also sharing intel.

“Whether it’s just sharing information from people that we stop to calls that we receive because we receive different calls in the county than the city does and so does the sheriff’s office,” Ebner said. "So it’s important for us to share that information.”

Faith leader and former president of the local chapter of the NAACP John Perry has lived in Brunswick for 16 years.

Perry says churches and community organizations need to connect with Brunswick youth.

“Until we get back to making sure that we have strong homes,” Perry said, “we’re going to continue to go through this cycle of a lack of value for life and see these type of crimes happening.”

Ebner wants increased street patrols to prevent, solve and minimize crime.

However, Ebner’s force is currently understaffed, with more than 30 officer positions vacant, so he’ll need to hire more, even as he listens to community concerns