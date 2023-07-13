Glynn County man charged after shooting leaves another in serious condition

Rafael Gonzalez, Jr., 19, was charged with aggravated assault.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Glynn County man has been arrested after police say he shot another man who had to be rushed via helicopter for medical treatment.

On Tuesday, the Glynn County Police Department responded to a shooting near Azalea Place Apartments in Glynn County. Upon arrival, they located a victim with serious injuries who was then flown via helicopter to a nearby hospital.

On the day of the shooting, police say several interviews were conducted with witnesses and the scene was processed by GCPD Crime Scene Technicians.

On Thursday, GCPD investigators continued the investigation, which led to the arrest of Jose Rafael Gonzalez, Jr., 19, for aggravated assault. He was taken to the Glynn County Detention Center.