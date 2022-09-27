Glynn County man found guilty of killing Waycross victim over meth dispute

Authorities said Ricky Darrell Morrow killed Michael Allen Propes over a dispute regarding $100 worth of methamphetamine.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A man arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Waycross man has been found guilty by a Glynn County jury.

According to a statement from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, 58-year-old Ricky Darrell Morrow of Brunswick was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony roughly one year after the killing of 23-year-old Michael Allen Propes.

Prosecutors said Propes, who was visiting from Waycross, Georgia with a friend, was killed on Sept. 27, 2021, following a dispute over methamphetamine.

Investigators said that Propes and his friend had gone to the Blythe Island home of Morrow where they eventually began to use the drug which the victim had bought with money given to him by Morrow.

Propes' friend was given a syringe to prepare a shot for himself. However, prosecutors said Morrow became upset claiming that there should have been more of the drug than Propes had provided.

Despite Propes denying this, Morrow is accused of going to another room, getting a revolver, and then continuing to question Propes over the drug amount. Morrow then shot the victim in the back, striking his heart and lung. Investigators said Propes died at the scene.

Investigators said Morrow denied having intentionally killed the man when speaking with the friend and officers. However, prosecutors said he was unable to explain how the alleged accidental shooting happened.

He also refused to tell Glynn County investigators, or later the court, how Propes was killed.

After being found guilty of murder, Morrow was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus five years for the gun crime.