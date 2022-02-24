Glynn County man charged with felony murder after fight leads to deadly injuries

The victim was identified by police as Ignacio Fernandez, 48, of Brunswick.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charges have been upgraded for a man who the Glynn County Police Department says ended up killing another man as a result of a fight.

Juan Hernandez-Rodriguez was arrested for aggravated assault on Feb. 18 following a fight that led to severe injuries.

The victim was identified by police as Ignacio Fernandez, 48, of Brunswick GA. Police say he later died from his injuries.

As a result, Hernandez-Rodriguez's charges were upgraded to felony murder.

Police say around 9:34 p.m., Glynn County Police Patrol officers responded with Glynn County Fire Rescue to a medical call at 1751 Townsend Street, Brunswick Villa.

Upon arrival, officers say a man was found with serious injuries as a result of a fight. The other party in the fight fled the scene, officers say.

The victim, later identified as Fernandez, was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick then later flown to UF Health Shands Hospital for further treatment.

Patrol officers say they were able to locate the suspect at his residence. Based upon the initial investigation,

Later on, officers learned that the victim died as a result of his injuries.

Hernandez-Rodriguez's charges were then upgraded to felony murder.

"On behalf of the Glynn County Police, Chief of Police Battiste offers his condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Fernandez," said the agency in a press release.