Glynn County authorities searching those involved in July 24 shooting at Brunswick social club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Glynn County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person or persons responsible for a double-shooting at a social club on July 24.
At about 2:23 a.m., deputies responded to The Anchor Social Club on Norwich Street in Brunswick after receiving a call concerning a shooting, according to the GCSO.
Authorities later learned two shooting victims went to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The shooting remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Glynn County Sheriff's Office's silent witness hotline at 912-264-1333 or Inv. Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557.