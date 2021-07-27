Glynn County authorities searching those involved in July 24 shooting at Brunswick social club

The shooting happened at about 2:23 a.m. at The Anchor Social Club on Norwich Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Glynn County Sheriff's Office is searching for the person or persons responsible for a double-shooting at a social club on July 24.

At about 2:23 a.m., deputies responded to The Anchor Social Club on Norwich Street in Brunswick after receiving a call concerning a shooting, according to the GCSO.

Authorities later learned two shooting victims went to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.