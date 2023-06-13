Glynn County 11-year-old shoots himself in the chest, police say

The child's father was downstairs when he heard a gunshot and with a gunshot wound to the chest Saturday night. Police do not know if it was intentional.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Brunswick 11-year-old boy shot himself in the chest Monday and is now in the hospital, the Glynn County Police Department said. Police do not know if he shot himself intentionally or not.

Police responded to a home on Roswell Drive and found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The owner of the gun is redacted from the police report on the incident. The report does say that the boy's father told police they visited the shooting range often. He said he taught his gun about gun safety and would not have expected his son to pick up the gun.

The boy's father said he was upstairs eating dinner when he learned a "loud bang" upstairs. He thought it was glass breaking, but when he entered the child's bedroom, "blood was everywhere" and "the smell of iron was throughout the room."

When the father called 911, he told the operator that the child was conscious and alert.