The assistant principal at a Glynn County elementary school has been arrested on child molestation charges.

On August 8, the Glynn County Police Department arrested Eric Cabrera, 40, on an arrest warrant for Child Molestation. Cabrera is the assistant principal at Oglethorpe Pointe Elementary School.

The investigation into Cabrera began with allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with a student on school property in 2014. Cabrera was a teacher at the time Oglethorpe.

The former student disclosed the inappropriate contact to police and the school district was made aware of the incident the week prior to the arrest. Cabrera was placed on administrative leave when the school board learned of the investigation.

"Once notified, the allegation was investigated thoroughly and a Superior Court Judge found that probable cause did exist for Mr. Cabrera's arrest. It was important to bring some resolution to this before the new school year started," said Glynn County Police Chief John Powell. "I am thankful for our working relationship with the Glynn County School Police, who provided support during this investigation when needed," Powell said.

Virgil Cole, the Superintendent for the Glynn County School System said, "While this news is very disappointing, we are going to pull together as staff to ensure students have a great year at Oglethorpe Pointe Elementary School."

