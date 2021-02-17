Glynn Academy student charged with bringing weapon to school

According to the county, the student left the weapon in the school bathroom.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old Glynn County student is facing charges after allegedly bringing an unloaded gun to school.

According to Glynn County officials, someone found an unloaded gun in a bathroom at Glynn Academy during the President's Day holiday. There was no ammunition of magazines found on the grounds.

Meanwhile, the Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis received a tip from a student's guardian on Sunday, who claimed their child had seen a possible weapon in another student's backpack the week before.

Ellis, along with Glynn County Officer Donald Terry, and Principal Matthew Blackstone, discovered the weapon found belonged to the accused 15-year-old.

The school system tribunal suspended the student from school.