Girl killed, another injured after gunfight in Jacksonville

Police said two groups of people were arguing early Saturday in the 7800 block of Renault Drive. Several people pulled guns and started shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A girl is dead and a male is injured after an argument turned deadly early Saturday in the 7800 block of Renault Drive. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the area after a report of gunfire at around 1:10 a.m., according to a sheriff's office news release.

When police and firefighters arrived, the found a juvenile female and an adult male suffering from gunshots, the news release states. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the male was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening wounds.

The police the shooting started with two groups of people arguing. Several people in the groups pulled guns and started shooting, the news release states.