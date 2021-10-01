12-year-old girl arrested after making threats to shoot up school in Flagler County

The student told the teacher she was going to come to the school and “shoot all you up in here. All you be dead.”

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after reportedly threatening to shoot up her middle school.

On Thursday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Buddy Taylor Middle School student threatening to shoot up the school.

Deputies say The School Resource Deputy was notified by a staff member that the student told her she was going to come to the school, shoot it up and made a statement of killing everyone.

The teacher stated the student returned to her classroom after being in the Dean’s Office for disciplinary issues. Deputies say the student was visibly and vocally upset, so the teacher grew concerned and tried to get the student to come to her desk area to calm her down.

The student told the teacher she was going to come to the school and “shoot all you up in here. All you be dead.”

Deputies made contact with the student at her residence later that evening.

Upon questioning, deputies asked the student if she knew why they were there and she stated “Because I threatened to shoot up the school but I was just playing.”

The student stated she got mad and made the threat but was joking.

“Threats are not a joke and will always be taken seriously,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We don’t like making these arrests but we will come knocking on your door if your child makes any threat to harm someone. Florida law is black and white and law enforcement has no flexibility so I once again ask parents to be the Sheriff of your home and help us prevent it by talking to your kids about the seriousness of getting mad and making stupid comments like this. Teach them the proper way to handle their anger as they will need those skills for a successful life as an adult.”

The student was arrested without incident for Written Threats to Kill and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing.