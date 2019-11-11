HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: This story has been updated throughout since its initial publication.*

A 15-year-old girl is recovering from a horrifying ordeal in which she was allegedly kidnapped and held against her will for months while the suspect drugged and raped her.

Trevion Shields, 20, is charged with aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case, Precinct 1 constables said Monday.

The girl disappeared Jan. 28 outside a business on Westheimer Road. A witness saw Shields grab the girl by the arm and take her with him. The girl told investigators Shields was her "ex-boyfriend."

Because she is a minor, KHOU 11 is not naming the girl.

The girl's mother told investigators that on the day her daughter was taken, she had taken the girl to her work with her. While there, the girl said Shields approached her and convinced her to come with him.

In court documents obtained by KHOU 11, the girl's mother said her daughter was wearing an ankle monitor "due to [Shields] ... harassing her previously and she wanted to keep track [of her daughter] at all times." The girl told investigators that Shields took her to a Target where he cut off the ankle monitor.

The woman says she called police and said her daughter was not running away from home and did not want to leave her family. KHOU 11 is reaching out to Houston police for clarification about what happened in the interim after her daughter was allegedly kidnapped.

Constables said Shields kept the girl in his home in the 7900 block of Westheimer Road. While there, he sexually assaulted her and gave her drugs and alcohol to "numb" her, she told investigators.

She said she became pregnant by Shields twice and that he threatened to kill her if she terminated the pregnancies and if she ever left him. She said he also threatened to kill or hurt her family if she left him. She said she tried to leave several times, but that he would physically block the door, threatening to kill her and murder her family.

She said she had to use Shields' phone when he wasn’t looking so she could call authorities for help, Constables said.

Shields was arrested on Friday. He's currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

