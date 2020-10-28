Gibsonville mom suspected of abusing two babies

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Gibsonville police have arrested a 24-year-old mother on felony child abuse charges.
On Oct. 15, Heaven Leigh Harlan's two children were admitted to the emergency room for injuries consistent with recent physical abuse, GPD said.
Both children are less than 8 months old, according to police.
The children's untreated injuries were considered life-threatening. Medical staff performed surgery to save their lives, police said. Both babies are expected to recover from the injuries and the surgery.
The children's injuries were discovered on a routine check-up at a local hospital, officials said. Hospital officials contacted the Gibsonville police department. Investigators believe Harlan is the one responsible for the injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gibsonville Police at 336-449-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or Guilford County Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.