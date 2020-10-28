Gibsonville mom suspected of abusing two babies

The two children’s untreated injuries were severe and required medical attention, according to police.

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Gibsonville police have arrested a 24-year-old mother on felony child abuse charges.

On Oct. 15, Heaven Leigh Harlan's two children were admitted to the emergency room for injuries consistent with recent physical abuse, GPD said.

Both children are less than 8 months old, according to police.

The children's untreated injuries were considered life-threatening. Medical staff performed surgery to save their lives, police said. Both babies are expected to recover from the injuries and the surgery.

The children's injuries were discovered on a routine check-up at a local hospital, officials said. Hospital officials contacted the Gibsonville police department. Investigators believe Harlan is the one responsible for the injuries.