Ghislaine Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus. The judge sent jurors home for the day.
Credit: AP
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell center, confers with her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca, right, before testimony begins in her sex-abuse trial, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Testimony continues in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

NEW YORK — The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has been paused because an attorney on the case has gotten sick.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday that an attorney was “ill and has to get care.”

She said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus. The judge sent jurors home for the day, telling them to expect to return Friday.

The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give financier Jeffrey Epstein sexual messages.

The government had been expected to end its case by the end of the week.

