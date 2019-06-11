JESUP, Ga. — A high-speed police chase ended in a crash with two reported North Carolina gang members arrested in Jesup, Ga., according to a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

Trooper Chris Rigby said it all started Monday afternoon when Long County deputies received a call about a stolen vehicle.

Deputies found the stolen Mercedes SUV being driven by Daijon Tanner with his brother, Ray Jordan Jr., both 21, and initiated a chase, Rigby said.

The brothers soon entered Wayne County, prompting Rigby and the Georgia Highway Patrol to take over the case.

Rigby said the brothers were traveling at speeds of more than 100 mph on U.S. 301 heading toward Brantley County.

At 3:30 p.m., Tanner swerved to avoid another trooper and ended up crashing the Mercedes head-on into a tractor-trailer, Rigby said.

Jordan was trapped inside the vehicle before he was freed and flown to Savannah Memorial Hospital where he was later arrested. He suffered only a fractured hand, Rigby said. Jordan was wanted on charges of felony armed burglary, Rigby said.

Tanner got out of the vehicle after the crash as police approached him with weapons drawn. A video posted to Facebook shows Tanner was arrested at the scene.

Rigby said both brothers are gang members from Charlotte, N.C. and were wearing ankle monitors with no batteries in them.

Tanner is facing multiple charges, including driving on the wrong side of the road, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by bringing the property into the state, reckless driving and fleeing and attempt to elude.

Tanner is being held at the Long County Jail and Jordan at the Chatham County Jail.

The video of the arrest and crash can be viewed at the link below.

Warning: The video contains strong language that could be offensive to some viewers.