Georgia police looking for reported shoplifter who left store yelling "you can’t touch me!”

The St. Mary's Police Department is looking for a shoplifter who reportedly stuffed merchandise into a suitcase and left the store yelling 'you can't touch me!"

Police say the woman browsed through ladies apparel and carefully folded a few items, and placed them into a suitcase and two plastic tubs.

As she proceeded to the front of the store police say she stopped as her escape route was blocked by an associate. She then turned around and began walking up and down the aisles before attempting to flee out of a different exit, police say.

She reportedly never made an attempt to go to a register before leaving the store yelling: “you can’t touch me!”

According to police, the woman got into a black Toyota Camry with Florida plates. The Toyota had a white or gray front end with damage on it.

As she got into her car, police heard her utter: “I’ve got to get out of here.”