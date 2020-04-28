CLIFTON FORGE, Va. — One man is dead tonight in Virginia and another is on the run – possibly heading for Georgia – after police found a body during a well-being check.

Investigators with the Clifton Forge, Virginia Police Department have not identified the victim, but 41-year-old Kenneth Staples of LaGrange, Georgia is a person of interest in the case.

Officers initially showed up around 1 p.m. when, according to Chief Chad Wickline, the team quickly realized something was gravely wrong.

"Officers spotted a male on the floor through the window, at that time officers made forcible entry into the residence to locate a male unresponsive with apparent head trauma," Wickline said.

Police said the victim kept a residence in town and that the person of interest, Staples, wasn’t from the area. First sergeant Anthony Nicely of the Virginia State Police said Staples headed south in the victim's stolen white 2015 F-150 pickup truck with an Alabama license plate reading 43KM137.

"He left the state. As of 3:30, he was in a city in South Carolina getting fuel,” Sgt. Nicely said. “We have reason to believe he's headed to Georgia."

Police did not identify any link between the two men or say why Staples was in Virginia. They are tracking him and pegged him at the gas station based on a phone number.

"[By] pure coincidence, he asked a citizen if he could use their telephone to make a phone call, trying to get some funds for gas money to get back to Georgia which is where he's evidently originally from," Nicely said.

Police in Georgia and South Carolina are on the hunt for Staples. But, other than that, police in Virginia are being tight-lipped.

Sgt. Nicely said he couldn’t comment on whether Staples is considered a suspect.

“At this time, we just can't comment on that,” he said. “We just have the warrant on grand larceny and that's all we can comment on."

