Georgia man arrested on homicide charge in Columbia County

Lee Allen Mayhew, 44, was arrested on a homicide charge and other active warrants.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Georgia man was arrested on a homicide charge after being caught in a stolen vehicle Friday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 23, Columbia County deputies were informed by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations that a burglary suspect in a stolen vehicle from their jurisdiction was traveling through Columbia County.

Deputies located the vehicle in the area of U.S. Hwy. 41 N. and I-10 and conducted a traffic stop in the area of CR-25A. and NW Oakland Ave.

While conducting the stop, authorities learned that the driver of the vehicle, Lee Allen Mayhew, 44, was a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Bulloch County.

According to a press release, deputies also found that Mayhew had active federal warrants for weapons offenses and was suspected of other burglaries in Georgia.

Mayhew was arrested without incident and transported to the Columbia County Detention Facility.