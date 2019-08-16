MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County funeral home director is out on bond after allegedly pretending to be a police officer and firing shots.

According to a news release, deputies responded to an aggravated assault call on Pringle Street around 9 p.m. Thursday.

It was reported that a black Escalade was driven into the caller’s driveway with emergency lights flashing, and then the driver drove away.

The Escalade later came back and stopped in front of the home. The release says that when the homeowner spoke to the driver, the driver fired shots and then drove off again.

Deputies found the alleged shooter, 25-year-old Richard Robinson, at his funeral home on Pio Nono Avenue.

Investigators found during questioning that he was the person accused of shooting at the house and impersonating a police officer.

He was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with three counts of aggravated assault and impersonating a peace officer. He was released on an $84,400 bond.

