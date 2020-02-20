A three-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of a mother and her two sons after they reportedly dealt "an assortment of illegal drugs from marijuana to heroin, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Rosalind Alvet Hines, 56, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, Eric Devone Hines, 34, faces charges of possession, distribution and sale of marijuana and Keon Demetrius Hines, 36, faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance.

The assortment of illegal drugs found by deputies is valued at over $5,000. Further charges are pending for the family of three, deputies said.

"The Hines family had a continuing criminal operation that distributed illegal and dangerous drugs into the community," Sheriff Jim Proctor said. "Their actions enhanced the illegal drug trade in Camden County. This investigation, and arrest, has diminished the sale of drugs by eliminating their ability to continue these illegal acts.”

Keon Demetrius Hines (left); Rosalind Alvet Hines (middle); Eric Devone Hines (right)

Camden County Sheriff's Office