ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Police say the 7-year-old girl shot by a stray bullet last Friday has died. Now, they're turning to the community for help to try and catch the person or people responsible.

Mariasia Thomas was sitting on the couch inside her foster parents' Ellenwood home off Satellite Boulevard around 11 p.m. April 12 when police say the home was hit several times by bullets. Multiple entered through the door and windows - at least one of those hitting Thomas.

The 7-year-old had been in serious condition since then, but on Monday, police confirmed that Thomas had died from her injuries.

The DeKalb County Police is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible.

”When a child is violently injured, members of our community, as well as each member of our public safety team, is affected,” said Public Safety Director Jack Lumpkin. “The DeKalb County Police Department is reaching out to the community for help to find the person responsible for this crime.”

Police have not yet identified a suspect, but they are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).