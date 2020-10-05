BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a threat against future protests related to the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

The threat came in the form of a Facebook post, the agency said in a post to its Twitter account Sunday. The GBI said it is actively investigating the situation and will provide additional updates as necessary.

The news comes two days after hundreds of people gathered in front of the Glynn County courthouse, calling for justice in Ahmaud Arbery's death. They protested outside as Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael's first appearance before a judge was ongoing inside via video conference from the Glynn County jail.

Both of the McMichaels are charged with murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death. A video released to the public Tuesday shows the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Protesters were calling for the justice system to do its job in the investigation, which many say has taken too long to result in the arrests of both McMichael men, weeks after Arbery died.

Two months went by with no arrests when the case was in the hands of Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson and the Glynn County Police Department.

Thursday, the GBI said it took the agency two days to find probable cause for an arrest, after gathering files, interviews and other details surrounding the case.

An arrest warrant that First Coast News obtained Friday confirms some of the facts.

The warrant states that Travis McMichael shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, and it says that Greg McMichael, Travis’ father aided and abetted his son in the commission of this crime.

