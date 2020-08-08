GBI, NAACP investigating Waycross officer-involved shooting after Facebook video says minors were shot at during traffic stop

The shooting is reportedly linked to a video circulating around Facebook. FCN is working to confirm the information.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 8 a.m. Saturday in Waycross, according to the GBI.

Several viewers sent First Coast News a video of the scene following the incident. The video, a Facebook Live, taken and narrated by a woman who identifies herself as the sister of those involved.

According to the woman in the video, officers with the Waycross Police Department pulled over a car with the woman’s siblings in it when the car turned onto the street their mother lives on. The woman in the video said her 9-year-old brother, two 12-year-old sisters and 15-year-old brother, as well as the 17-year-old driver, were in the car.

It was not immediately clear why they were pulled over. The woman narrating the video said, when the officers pulled them over, the nine and 12-year-olds got out of the car and ran to their mother's house down the street. She said the officers then shot at them and pistol-whipped her 15-year-old brother. She said no bullets hit anyone, but there were two bullet holes in the car. In the video, the woman's 15-year-old brother is taken out of one police car and put into another.

First Coast News asked the Waycross Police Department and the GBI about the details described in the video, and both agencies told us the incident, which happened at Walters and Greenwood Streets, is under investigation. Specifically, the Waycross Police Department said the GBI is the point agency and said: “as procedure, we always call them for any use of force of this nature.”

Larry Lockey, the president of the Waycross NAACP, said he met with the family and is looking into the incident as well. According to Georgia-based attorney Gerald A. Griggs, the Georgia NAACP has been alerted to the incident.

We have sent questions to the Waycross Police Department regarding this incident. We were told they’re in a meeting right now and will send a press release regarding the incident when more details are available. https://t.co/YaAeewra8L — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) August 8, 2020