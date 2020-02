JACKSONVILLE, Fla — George Washington Carver Elementary in Jacksonville's Magnolia Gardens neighborhood was put on lockdown following a shooting near the school Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO tweeted about the shooting at 6:20 p.m., saying it did not involve students or staff. In addition to the school being on temporary lockdown, a precautionary search was being conducted.

The sheriff's office said parents with questions can contact the school.