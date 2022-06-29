Glynn County police make arrest in Karen Street shooting

John Edward Harrison IV was arrested and taken to the Glynn County Sheriff's Detention Center, according to officials.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been charged with multiple felonies following a shooting on Karen Street Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

25-year-old John Edward Harrison IV from Darien, Georgia, is in custody at the Glynn County Sheriff’s Detention Center.

Harrison faces three felony charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Just after 2:30 p.m, GCPD says it responded to the scene of a shooting in the Touchstone area.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man laying in the street. He was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville due to the extent of his injuries, according to officials.