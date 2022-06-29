Glynn County police make arrest in Karen Street shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been charged with multiple felonies following a shooting on Karen Street Tuesday, according to the Glynn County Police Department.
25-year-old John Edward Harrison IV from Darien, Georgia, is in custody at the Glynn County Sheriff’s Detention Center.
Harrison faces three felony charges, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Just after 2:30 p.m, GCPD says it responded to the scene of a shooting in the Touchstone area.
Upon arrival, police say they found a man laying in the street. He was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville due to the extent of his injuries, according to officials.
The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to GCPD.