The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted that it will host a Friday morning news conference to discuss the Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation.

On Thursday night, the GBI arrested Gregory McMichael and his son Travis on charges of murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of Arbery.

Arbery's death was recorded by a neighbor, and that video released to the public by an attorney Tuesday.

The video sparked a nationwide call for action across social media and in the Southeast Georgia community.

Arbery was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood Feb. 23. A police report says Greg McMichael, age 64, believed Arbery burglarized a nearby home under construction.

According to a police report, McMichael and his son Travis, age 34, pursued Arbery. During a confrontation caught on video, Travis McMichael's gun can be heard firing three times. Arbery died at the scene.

The McMichaels were not arrested Feb. 23, and the case stalled for weeks. Because Greg McMichael has law enforcement connections, the case was passed from the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, to the Ware County District Attorney to the Liberty County District Attorney, where it remained until two days ago.

On Tuesday of this week, a video of the shooting surfaced anonymously. It sparked street protests in Brunswick and national outrage -- including a Tweet from NBA star Lebron James.

The same day, Liberty County District Attorney Tom Durden said he would have a Grand Jury review the case, and asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to step in.

Then, on Thursday, 2 ½ months after the shooting, Travis and Greg McMichaels were arrested.