GBI: Waycross officer followed vehicle for several minutes before officer-involved shooting

Investigators say there is no bodycam or dashcam video of an officer shooting at a vehicle with two teenagers inside.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — A community is outraged over an officer-involved shooting.

On Saturday, investigators say a Waycross police officer fired his weapon multiple times at a vehicle with two teens inside as three younger children who were in the car were running home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says an officer tried pulling the car over for a traffic violation. Three minors exited the vehicle and ran home, but the family says the two older brothers stayed in the car and were detained by police.

New information released by the GBI on Monday says the first officer followed the vehicle for several minutes to get license plate information after the vehicle ran a stop sign.

The GBI says the officer did not activate his emergency lights.

As the vehicle approached the areas of Walters and Greenwood streets, three children exited the vehicle and ran off while the vehicle stopped in the direction of their home, according to the GBI.

Although the officer followed the three children, he did not make contact with them because he returned to the scene of the traffic stop to assist the second officer. The GBI says at this time there is no evidence the second officer that fired the shots at the vehicle driving toward him shot at or near the three children that ran home.

The 16-year-old driver is charged with possession of a handgun by a person under 18, reckless driving, stop sign violation, aggravated assault on a police officer and driving with no driver’s license.

The 15-year-old passenger who was released to his parent is charged with possession of a handgun by a person under 18, obstruction of an officer and removal or attempt to remove the firearm from an officer.

Investigators say the shooting occurred near the siblings' home. The family’s pastor says this is traumatizing to these young children.

“There is no need necessary for the use of deadly force at all,” Reverend Fer-Rell Malone, Sr. said.

Malone got several calls on Saturday about an officer-involved shooting in Waycross.

He was delivering a eulogy for his aunt who passed away due to COVID-19 and later turned his attention to the shooting. Malone says he pastors Dominique Goodman, the father of the five children in the car followed by police. Malone says he visited the Waycross Police station and spoke with the children about what happened early Saturday morning.

The aftermath of the shooting was broadcast on Facebook Live by the oldest sister of the siblings.

“The two older brothers were in the car," Malone said. "They realize they might’ve been shot and killed that’s why they wanted their brothers and sisters to get home safely."

According to a GBI report, Waycross Officer Jesse Shook followed a vehicle after a traffic violation. At the intersection of Walters and Greenwood streets, three minors got out of the car and ran home. A second officer, Lt. Scott Rowell arrived and approached the car from the front. The report says the car drove at Rowell and he fired his gun several times.

Both teens got out of the car, and the report says Officer Shook tased one of the teens before putting them in handcuffs.

The GBI says the 15-year-old was treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

Malone doesn’t think they’re minor.

“They put his knee in his back and put him in cuffs and tased him three times, one in the chin, one in the back and one in the legs,” Malone said.

Waycross Mayor Dr. Michael-Angelo James wrote in a statement to First Coast News that he, the commission and city manager take this very seriously.

“By now, most of our community is aware of the officer-involved shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 8, 2020,” James wrote.

He says “we work to provide up-to-date information to the community, as we want to maintain transparency all while protecting the integrity of the investigation.”