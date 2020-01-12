GBI makes arrest in connection to Kingsland murder investigation

The Kingsland Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of Earnest Ruffell.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the murder of Ernest Ruffell back on Nov. 3, in Kingsland.

A 17-year-old female was arrested Nov. 18 on warrants secured by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He was charged with aggravated assault and murder.

Daniel Miller, 43, was also charged with the murder and aggravated assault in reference to Ruffell’s death. Miller was already incarcerated at the time of his arrest on separate firearms charges relating to this incident.

According to WSAV, officers initially responded at 12:20 a.m. to Ruffel’s home on Forest Ridge Drive for a report of shots fired.

Inside the residence, police found Ruffell suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Southeast Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The Kingsland Police Department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of Earnest Ruffell.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service are also assisting in the investigation.