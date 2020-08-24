Kingsland officer shoots, kills man during reported domestic call, GBI investigating

The Kingsland Police Department says 47-year-old Gearil Williams was holding a woman and threatening her with a knife when he was shot and killed by an officer.

KINGSLAND, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly police shooting in Kingsland Sunday night.

The Kingsland Police Department was called to 145 Gross Road, Camden Way Apartments, at 10:49 p.m. Sunday for a possible domestic disturbance. A 911 caller said she heard a woman screaming, police say.

When officers arrived to apartment 9E, they found a man later identified as Gearil Leonard Williams holding a knife and refusing to open the door, police say. They also saw a woman inside the apartment asking for them to come inside.

Police said the victim ran from Williams to a bedroom, where he followed her and barricaded the door as officers made their way into the apartment. Officers could hear the woman screaming and pleading for help through the door, police say.

That's when officers say they broke a bedroom window and saw Williams holding the woman while threatening her with the knife. GBI says Kingsland PD Sgt. Paul George went outside the apartment and attempted to make entry into the bedroom through a window by breaking it. He then fired his service weapon, striking Williams who died at the scene, GBI says.

Williams' body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy, GBI says.

Kingsland PD requested GBI to conduct a separate and independent investigation into the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Sgt. George was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the GBI, which is standard procedure, according to Kingsland PD.

When completed, the GBI's investigation will be turned over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The woman was taken to the Camden County Medical Center for treatment for lacerations to her face and possible facial fractures. No officers were hurt.

The incident was captured by the officers' body cameras, police say.

Kingsland PD released a statement about the shooting, which reads in part:

"The Kingsland Police Department understands the value of every human life and will work to maintain transparency throughout this investigation. The department recognizes during officer-involved shooting incidents, the media and community have many questions. We will do our best to provide information as it is available to be released and we appreciate the community’s patience while this investigation proceeds. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this incident."