GBI: Former Camden County teacher charged after sexual misconduct against students

The incidents reportedly occurred during the performance of his job at Camden Middle School.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former Camden County School teacher was arrested on sexual battery charges this week.

Steven Rayle, 58, of Waverly, Georgia, was arrested on four counts of felony sexual battery. He was previously a teacher at Camden Middle School.

On Feb. 16, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to assist the Kingsland Police Department after a report was filed alleging sexual misconduct by Rayle against students.

These incidents occurred since school resumed in January 2021 after Christmas break and during the performance of his job at Camden Middle School, according to the GBI.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 912-729-6198.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov.submit-tips-onlinge, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be provided to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

An official statement from Camden County Schools: